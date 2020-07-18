Left Menu
Bar Council of Kerala issues show-cause notice to lawyer of gold smuggling case accused

The Bar Council of Kerala has issued a show-cause notice to advocate Kesari Krishnan Nair, who is representing gold smuggling case accused Sarith PS, over an interview given by him to a news channel.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of Kerala has issued a show-cause notice to advocate Kesari Krishnan Nair, who is representing gold smuggling case accused Sarith PS, over an interview given by him to a news channel. The Bar Council has granted two weeks' time to the lawyer, from the date of receipt of the notice, to respond to the notice as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him.

"It is seen that violating the Rules of Professional Conduct and Etiquette, you have given an interview on July 16, 2020, disclosing the client's interest and thereby violated the Rules of Professional Conduct and Etiquette," the notice, issued on Friday, said. It said that the conduct of the advocate, in giving the interview, had frustrated the interest of his client who trusted him and the same.

The Bar Council of Kerala said that the conduct is a violation of the Rules of the Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette under Chapter II, Part VI of the Bar Council of India Rules. "He has vulgarized the legal profession. The act of the lawyer is an uncompromised violation of Rule 36 of the Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette," it added. (ANI)

