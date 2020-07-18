COVID-19: Maharashtra crosses 3-lakh mark, Mumbai's count is now over 1 lakh
With 8,348 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 23:20 IST
With 8,348 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday. The total count in the state stands at 3,00,937, including 1,23,377 active cases, 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 fatalities, said the State Health Department.
Mumbai alone reported 1,199 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 death in the last 24 hours, taking the city's count to 1,00,178 while 5,647 succumbed to the virus so far. There are 24,039 active cases in the city. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there were six new COVID-19 cases in the Dharavi area, taking the tally to 2,444. The number of active cases stands at 107 in the area. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Dharavi
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government and UK India Business Council Extend MoU to Foster Sustainable Business Relations Between UK And India
Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, north India reels under sultry weather
237 personnel of Maharashtra Police test COVID-19 positive
4 deaths, 30 more COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra policemen
Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally crosses two lakh with record single-day spike of7,074 new cases, 295 fatalities take death toll to 8,671: health department.