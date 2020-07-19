Odisha: NDRF, Fire Services Personnel to donate plasma for treatment of serious patients
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Fire Services personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19, have volunteered to donate Plasma for the treatment of serious patients fighting with the virus in the state, officials said on Saturday.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-07-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 00:38 IST
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Fire Services personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19, have volunteered to donate Plasma for the treatment of serious patients fighting with the virus in the state, officials said on Saturday. These personnel were tested positive for the virus on their return from West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan restoration work. DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty took to Twitter to inform about the decision. He said ten security personnel will donate plasma in the first phase at SCBMCH Cuttack.
"We are happy to announce that our firefighters who recovered from COVID-19 have volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of serious Covid patients. Ten of them will donate plasma in the first phase at SCBMCH Cuttack," he wrote. Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena tweeted: "By today evening 37 Amphan returned personnel of NDRF 3rd Battalion Munduli who were COVID positive and recovered have volunteered for plasma donation. Thanks to each one of them."
As per the State's Health and Family Welfare Department, around 295 personnel including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services were found positive for COVID-19 on their arrival from West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan duty. (ANI)
