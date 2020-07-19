Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in Delhi HC seeks intervention in encroachment of jhuggi cluster on land under Defence Ministry, other public authorities

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court (HC) seeking intervention in the encroachment of jhuggi cluster upon a vast stretch of vacant land belonging to the Ministry of Defence and other public authorities behind the Majlis Park metro station, in north-west Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 11:03 IST
PIL in Delhi HC seeks intervention in encroachment of jhuggi cluster on land under Defence Ministry, other public authorities
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court (HC) seeking intervention in the encroachment of jhuggi cluster upon a vast stretch of vacant land belonging to the Ministry of Defence and other public authorities behind the Majlis Park metro station, in north-west Delhi. Petitioner Abhishek Sharma, a practicing lawyer claims that some of the initial residents of the jhuggi cluster were Pakistani immigrants seeking refuge in India.

He said that the recent expansion drive of the cluster includes individuals who are purchasing the jhuggies from some unidentified individuals, are acting at the behest of the local municipal councillors and members of the legislative assembly. The plea seeks direction to hold a thorough investigation, prepare a detailed list of the dwellers at the said jhuggi cluster, verify the presence of foreign nationals at the said jhuggi cluster seeking refuge in India and bifurcate such foreign nationals present at the said jhuggi cluster from Indian citizens.

The plea calls for checking the veracity of credentials of the jhuggi dwellers and subsequently a check upon the intermingling of such foreign nationals along with the local Indian citizens. The said plea will be heard on Monday by the bench of Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Additionally, the plea seeks direction to CBI to register an FIR, undertake an investigation to find the role of the erring bureaucrats or administrative officials along with police officials. Furthermore, the plea states that from mid-2017, several unknown individuals started grabbing the said land and erected jhuggi like semi pucca structures upon the same over a period of time, their number have increased rapidly and the jhuggi expansion drive still continues to boom.

It added that even in the coronavirus led nationwide lockdown, the construction activities in the said jhuggi cluster have not ceased and they are continuing to plunder of public land, causing massive losses not just to the public exchequer but the degradation of the overall standard of living and habitable conditions of the adjoining localities as well. Petitioner states that he has made several complaints to the respondents including the Union Ministry of Defence, Delhi Government, and the concerned civic body.

It added that the Defence Ministry has initiated the process of securing its land from encroachment. According to the plea, all other land-owning agencies have also been directed to secure their land from encroachment by fencing and other measures. However, on the ground, no action whatsoever has been taken, by any of the authorities to date. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains lash Delhi, inundate several areas

The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were r...

Trump considering Indian-American lawyer to head Asia Bureau of USAID

US President Donald Trump is considering an Indian American lawyer to head the Asia Bureau of the United States Agency for International Development USAID, the White House said. If confirmed, Sue Ghosh Stricklett from Maryland would become ...

China to connect interbank and exchange bond markets -cenbank

China will connect its interbank and exchange bond markets, the Peoples Bank of China said on Sunday, a move aimed at unifying segregated bond markets and facilitating monetary policy transmission and macro economic management.Qualified inv...

BJP has lied on COVID-19, GDP and Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that BJP has institutionalised lies and stated that the party is fudging data on coronavirus and related deaths, Gross Domestic Product figures and the recent standoff with China. Taking to Twi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020