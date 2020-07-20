Pirates kidnap seven Russian sailors in Gulf of Guinea
The seven Russians were among 13 crew members pirates abducted from the Curacao Trader 210 miles off the coast of Benin last Friday, the embassy said on its official Twitter account, but did not provide further details. The shipping industry has warned in recent months about increased incidents of piracy and kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea, particularly around Nigeria.Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:23 IST
Pirates have kidnapped seven Russian sailors from the crew of a ship in the Gulf of Guinea, the Russian Embassy in Nigeria said on Monday. The seven Russians were among 13 crew members pirates abducted from the Curacao Trader 210 miles off the coast of Benin last Friday, the embassy said on its official Twitter account, but did not provide further details.
The shipping industry has warned in recent months about increased incidents of piracy and kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea, particularly around Nigeria. Pirates this month attacked an oil production vessel off Nigeria and kidnapped nine Nigerian nationals.
ALSO READ
Nigeria: World Bank and Katsina Govt. to expend N24.6 billion on construction of drainages
Jihadists fire on UN aid copter in Nigeria; 2 dead
Nigerian national arrested for duping Delhi man of Rs 44.25 lakh
Atlas Petroleum resumes workover activities on OML 109 in Nigeria
Nigerian nabbed with drugs worth crores in Navi Mumbai