Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son, kills himself -media

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Roy Den Hollander, an attorney who previously had a case in front of the judge, Esther Salas, was found dead earlier on Monday in an apparent suicide about 90 miles north of New York City, the Daily Beast and other media reported.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 02:07 IST
Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son, kills himself -media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday.

Roy Den Hollander, an attorney who previously had a case in front of the judge, Esther Salas, was found dead earlier on Monday in an apparent suicide about 90 miles north of New York City, the Daily Beast and other media reported. Hollander was under investigation as the sole gunman in Sunday's attack on Salas' home in North Brunswick, New Jersey. Salas was not injured, but her 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl was killed and her husband suffered gunshot wounds. Mark Anderl, 63, was in stable condition after undergoing surgery, North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack told Reuters.

Salas, 51, was nominated to her seat by President Barack Obama in 2010 and in the following year became the first Latina to serve on the District Court of New Jersey. Steven Nevel, a spokesman for the New York state police, confirmed an investigation of a death in Sullivan County was underway but declined to provide further details. The FBI said earlier on Monday it was looking for one suspect in the case.

Salas oversaw a number of high-profile cases, including the sentencing of members of the Grape Street Crips, a gang charged with selling drugs and other crimes in 2015, and the convictions of co-stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" TV show. She also presided over a 2015 case brought by a New Jersey woman, Elizabeth Kyle-Labell, challenging the male-only military draft. In 2019 Salas ruled that her lawsuit can go forward.

Hollander had appeared in that case, court records show. Investigators said someone dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home at about 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), ABC News reported on Sunday, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

Salas' husband was an assistant prosecutor in Essex County before becoming a defense attorney. He and his partner, David Oakley, handle a variety of felonies, including homicide, sexual assault, and fraud cases, according to their website. Neither Anderl nor Oakley could be reached for comment. Daniel Anderl, an aspiring lawyer, was shot as he came down the stairs of the home to help his father, who had opened the door to the gunman, according to media reports

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey were among political leaders who expressed concern about the incident on Twitter. Menendez said he knew Judge Salas well and had recommended her appointment to the federal bench.

"My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," Menendez wrote.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push fo...

NBA reports zero positive tests in last week

None of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at the NBA campus in Florida returned positive tests over the past seven days, the league and union announced Monday. That is a good sign that the bubble environment is working as the NBA prepares...

Israel approves cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers for rest of year

Israels parliament voted on Monday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bets surveillance technology has been us...

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazines editor, Ted Kessler, announced its clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020