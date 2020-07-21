Left Menu
Development News Edition

China threatens 'forceful counter-attack' after Britain suspends HK extradition treaty

China said on Tuesday it would respond strongly to Britain's suspension of its extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, and called on the UK to immediately correct its mistakes. "China will make a forceful counter-attack to the UK's wrong actions," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a daily news conference in Beijing. China has repeatedly told Western powers to stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:32 IST
China threatens 'forceful counter-attack' after Britain suspends HK extradition treaty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China said on Tuesday it would respond strongly to Britain's suspension of its extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, and called on the UK to immediately correct its mistakes.

"China will make a forceful counter-attack to the UK's wrong actions," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a daily news conference in Beijing. Wang added that Britain's moves violated international law and norms.

"China urges the UK to give up its fantasies of continuing colonial influence in Hong Kong and immediately correct its mistakes," he said. London has been dismayed by the introduction of national security law in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, and the perception that China did not tell the whole truth about the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials in Hong Kong and Beijing have said the law is vital to plug gaps in national security exposed by recent pro-democracy and anti-China protests. China has repeatedly told Western powers to stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physica...

African Energy Chamber and Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber sign agreement

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org and the Mozambican Oil Gas Chamber CPGM have signed a cooperation agreement to support the development of local content in Mozambique and the attraction of investments into key segments of the c...

Landslides, flooding block main highway to Nepal's capital

Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall have blocked the main highway connecting Nepals capital to most of the Himalayan nation, preventing trucks from bringing in fuel and supplies, officials said Tuesday. There were several lands...

Cricket-Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

England vice-captain Ben Stokes match-winning performance in the second test against West Indies hoisted him above Windies skipper Jason Holder to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the games longest format, the International Cricket Coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020