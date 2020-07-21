Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand HC dismisses two pleas against Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two pleas, one of which was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the validity of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:16 IST
Uttarakhand HC dismisses two pleas against Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two pleas, one of which was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the validity of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019. A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice RC Khulbe ruled that the ownership of the temple properties would vest in Char Dham shrines. It also held that the power of the board would be confined to the administration and management of the properties.

"Except to the limited extent that the words 'shall devolve' in Section 22 must be read as 'devolve on the Char Dham and shall be maintained by the Board', and the words 'may further acquire land', in the proviso thereto, shall be read as 'may further acquire land on behalf of the Char Dham', the challenge to the validity of the 2019 Act, on the ground that it violates Articles 14, 25, 26 and 31-A of the Constitution of India, must fail," the bench said in its order. With these observations, the High Court dismissed both the writ petitions, one filed by Subramanian Swamy and the other by Sri Five Mandir Samiti Gangotri Dham.

During the hearing, Swamy submitted that the 2019 Act is blatantly unconstitutional, it is palpably flawed and suffers from grave legal infirmities. He also sought to draw a distinction between the Somnath, Shirdi Sai Baba and Vaishno Devi temples on the one hand, and the temples brought within the ambit of the 2019 Act on the other, contending that, while the former are individual temples, the latter covers a large number of temples.

It was contended on behalf of the respondents that under Section 4(2) of the 2019 Act all the properties of the temple vest in the temple itself and the ownership rights have not been divested from it or vested in the board. "Section 22 merely confers a right on the board regarding matters which were hitherto being exercised by the State Government, local bodies and others," the respondents had submitted.

The two pleas had challenged the constitutional validity of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019, which allows the state government to take over the management of the Char Dhams and 51 other temples in the hill state. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches assets worth Rs 12.98 crore of former chairman of Jodhpur National University

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday said that it has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets totalling to Rs 12.98 crores of Kamal Mehta, the former chairman of Jodhpur National University, Jodhpur, his family members and ...

Kim Kardashian reportedly 'mortified' and 'desperately worried' following Kanye West's rally

American rapper Kanye Wests campaign rally, in which he claimed he and now-wife Kim Kardashian discussed aborting their first child, has left Kim mortified and desperately worried the rapper is not taking medication for his mental health, s...

Heavy rains lash Delhi, low-lying areas waterlogged

A fresh spell of heavy rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared on social media pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses...

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit - UK parliamentary report

Russia sought to meddle in the 2014 Scottish referendum and intelligence agencies should produce an assessment of potential interference in the Brexit referendum, a report by the British parliaments intelligence and security committee said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020