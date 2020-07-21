Left Menu
Mathura court convicts 11 ex-cops of Rajasthan for killing Bharatpur royal family head in 1985

Mathura court convicts 11 ex-cops of Rajasthan for killing Bharatpur royal family head in 1985
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan's eleven former policemen, including a circle officer and a police station's in-charge were convicted by a court here on Tuesday for gunning down Raja Maan Singh of Bharatpur and his two colleagues over 35 years in Deeg area of the state. After convicting the then circle officer Kan Singh Bhati and local police station in-charge Virendra Singh along with nine other policemen on charges of killing erstwhile Bharatpur riyasat's chief and his colleagues Sumer Singh and Hari Singh, Mathura District Judge Sadhana Rani fixed Wednesday for pronouncing the quantum of sentences for the 11 convicts.

According to prosecution, Singh and his colleagues were killed in an encounter by a Deeg police at the local grain market on February 21, 1985, a day after Singh, then contesting the Vidhan Sabha election as an independent candidate, had allegedly damaged the former Rajashan's chief minister Shiv Charan Mathur's helicopter. He was also accused of damaging some publicity material and a stage set up for Mathur to address an election rally in favour of the Congress candidate Brajendra Singh, a retired IAS officer, the prosecution had told the court.

Initially probed by the local police, the case was later handed over to the CBI for investigation and its trial was shifted to Mathura on the Supreme Court orders. "Though we have got delayed justice, I am happy that guilty persons have ultimately been convicted," said Krishnendra Kaur Deepa, a member of the Bharatpur royal family and a multiple-term member of the Rajasthan assembly, either as an independent or from the erstwhile Janata Dal or the BJP between 1985 and 2018.

Deepa, who also represented Bharatpur once as a BJP MP, had been pursuing the case since 1985.

