China says U.S. told it to shut its Houston consulate

China says U.S. told it to shut its Houston consulateReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:18 IST
China said on Wednesday that the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily news briefing that China had been notified on Tuesday that it must close the consulate.
He said the consulate was operating normally, following local media reports in Houston on Tuesday night that documents were being burned in a courtyard at the consulate.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- China
- Beijing
- Houston
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China reports 8 new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-July 6 vs 4 a day earlier
Previous policy against China did not work, US has to take a different path: Pompeo
China launches political policing task force - state media
China's Sinovac starts late stage trials for its COVID-19 vaccine
China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in near 3 months