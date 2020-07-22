No parade, cultural programmes of children on Independence Day in Madhya Pradesh due to pandemic

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade and cultural programmes of children in Madhya Pradesh this Independence Day on August 15. After the state's cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra shared the details of the plan.

He said, "Madhya Pradesh cabinet meeting took place today under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Independence Day function (Swatanrtata Diwas Samaroh) were conducted in every district and tehsils by minsters, but in the wake of COVID-19 it is decided that this function will be conducted at one location in Bhopal with the Council of Ministers by the Chief Minister." "In zilla and in tehsil, officials will conduct those programmes. This year there will be no public events like cultural programmes of children coming from schools and parade," he said.

Mishra further added, "Chief Minister's speech will be live and telecast on channels. Cabinet decides that in 'COVID Yodha Kalyan Yojna' if an administrative worker dies during duty then that person will get the assistance of Rs 50 lakh immediately. Till now 20 people have received this kind of assistance." (ANI)