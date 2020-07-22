No parade, cultural programmes of children on Independence Day in Madhya Pradesh due to pandemic
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade and cultural programmes of children in Madhya Pradesh this Independence Day on August 15.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:45 IST
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade and cultural programmes of children in Madhya Pradesh this Independence Day on August 15. After the state's cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra shared the details of the plan.
He said, "Madhya Pradesh cabinet meeting took place today under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Independence Day function (Swatanrtata Diwas Samaroh) were conducted in every district and tehsils by minsters, but in the wake of COVID-19 it is decided that this function will be conducted at one location in Bhopal with the Council of Ministers by the Chief Minister." "In zilla and in tehsil, officials will conduct those programmes. This year there will be no public events like cultural programmes of children coming from schools and parade," he said.
Mishra further added, "Chief Minister's speech will be live and telecast on channels. Cabinet decides that in 'COVID Yodha Kalyan Yojna' if an administrative worker dies during duty then that person will get the assistance of Rs 50 lakh immediately. Till now 20 people have received this kind of assistance." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Narottam Mishra
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Bhopal
- Cabinet
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh cabinet meeting cancelled
Appointment of 33 cabinet ministers by Madhya Pradesh CM unlawful: Congress' Chaudhary Rakesh Singh
COVID-19: 'Complete lockdown' on Sundays in Madhya Pradesh
BHEL commissions Solar PV Plant in Madhya Pradesh for Indian Railways
Solar energy sure, pure and secure; Madhya Pradesh to emerge as major hub for clean, cheap power in India: Modi.