EU fund deal only way to safeguard bloc's single market, monetary union - Italy PM

EU fund deal only way to safeguard bloc's single market, monetary union - Italy PMReuters | Rome | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:10 IST
The European Union's deal on a post-coronavirus stimulus plan was the only possible solution to safeguard the bloc's single market and its monetary union, Italy's Prime Minister said on Wednesday.
"With (Tuesday's) decision the EU has opened up to a new perspective, in favour of a more cohesive and inclusive Europe... it is the only possible path to preserve the identity of the single market and the stability of the monetary union," Giuseppe Conte told Italy's upper house Senate.
He added that the EU could not have failed in reaching an agreement or delaying a decision on the issue.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Giuseppe Conte
- Senate
- Italy
- Europe
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Giffords group takes aim at key U.S. Senate races in new push for gun limits
Next summit between India and European Union to be held via video conference on July 15: EU officials.
I am committed to expand ties with European Union; We must adopt long-term strategic perspective to boost ties: PM Modi at India-EU summit.
U.S. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar declares victory in Democratic Senate race in Texas
John Hickenlooper reports $5.2 million haul in Senate bid