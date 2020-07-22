No final decision on G20 leaders summit being physical or virtual - Saudi finance minister

No final decision on G20 leaders summit being physical or virtual - Saudi finance ministerReuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:31 IST
Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that no final decision has been made on whether the G20 leaders summit will be physical or virtual and the matter is still being considered.
The G20 leaders summit is scheduled for November and Saudi Arabia is the host of this year's annual gathering of representatives of the world's largest economies. Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan was speaking at a Bloomberg event.
