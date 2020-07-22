Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian court rules 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. is invalid

Experts have said suspending the agreement would have huge implications for the Canada-U.S. relationship. Federal court judge Ann Marie McDonald ruled that the agreement was in violation of a section of Canada's Charter of Rights that says laws or state actions that interfere with life, liberty and security must conform to the principles of fundamental justice.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:53 IST
Canadian court rules 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. is invalid
Image Credit: Freepik

Canada's Federal Court on Wednesday said a pact that compels asylum seekers trying to cross the border into Canada to first apply for sanctuary in the United States was invalid because it violates their human rights.

Under the so-called Safe Third Country Agreement between the two neighbors, asylum seekers at a formal border crossing traveling in either direction are turned back and told to apply for asylum in the country they first arrived in. Lawyers for refugees who had been turned away at the Canadian border challenged the agreement, saying the United States does not qualify as a "safe" country under U.S. President Donald Trump.

More than 50,000 people have illegally crossed the Canada-U.S. border to file refugee claims over the past four years, walking over ditches and on empty roads along the world's longest undefended border. The court challenge came as Canada sought to stem the human tide of asylum seekers that flowed into the country starting in 2016 after Trump promised to crack down on illegal immigration into the United States. Experts have said suspending the agreement would have huge implications for the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Federal court judge Ann Marie McDonald ruled that the agreement was in violation of a section of Canada's Charter of Rights that says laws or state actions that interfere with life, liberty, and security must conform to the principles of fundamental justice. She suspended her decision for six months to give Parliament a chance to respond to the ruling. The ruling is not final and can be appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal and then the Supreme Court if necessary.

Canada's justice ministry and immigration ministry had no immediate comment, nor did officials in the U.S. embassy in Ottawa.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Power sector in Puducherry won't be privatised, says CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the legislative assembly passed a resolution that power sector in the Union Territory will not be privatised. He said that all legislators present at the assembly supported the...

Luxury jet spurned by Mexico's president returning without a buyer after 1-1/2 years in U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the luxury presidential jet he plans to sell would return to Mexico later in the day, more than 1-12 years after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Mexico ha...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,849 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,849 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,86,492 in the state, the state Health Department said.The state has 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 p...

Ask people to celebrate Bakrid at home: UP DGP urges clerics

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday urged Muslim clerics to motivate people to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and refrain from offering collective namaaz. The festival falling on August 1 this year is also called Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Eid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020