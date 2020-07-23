Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: Man, who attempted self-immolation in front of CM residence, dies

A man, who sustained burns after attempting self-immolation in front of Chief Minister's residence here on June 29, passed away last night, said Raipur Police on Wednesday.

Tarakeshwar Patel, Additional SP, Raipur speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A man, who sustained burns after attempting self-immolation in front of Chief Minister's residence here on June 29, passed away last night, said Raipur Police on Wednesday. "A person named Hardev Singh of Dhamtari district tried to self immolate on June 29 in front of Chief Minister's residence. He was receiving treatment. He died last night. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Tarakeshwar Patel, Additional SP, Raipur told ANI.

Jharkhand BJP President Vishnu Dev Sai attacked Chhattisgarh government over the incident. "The government came to power by promising to provide jobs to people. But it has been 1.5 years and I can say that they have not given to job to even 1,500 people. It is unfortunate that Hardev Singh. It could have been avoided if the government had provided a job to him and other people like him," he said.

"We demand the government should give ex-gratia of Rs 25,00,000 and job to one member of his family," he added. (ANI)

