Left Menu
Development News Edition

To curb false registration and litigation, don't want online registration of properties: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it does not want online registration of properties to be made available in order to curb false registrations and obviate unnecessary litigation in the society related to the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:44 IST
To curb false registration and litigation, don't want online registration of properties: Delhi govt tells HC
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it does not want online registration of properties to be made available in order to curb false registrations and obviate unnecessary litigation in the society related to the same. The submission was made in an affidavit filed on a PIL seeking the formulation of policy and bring in line the e-registration of documents, in a bid to avoid the unnecessary crowding at the Sub-Registrar's Office and ease the registration process in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government does not want the registration of properties to be made available online in order to curb false registrations and to obviate unnecessary litigation in the society related to registration of property," the affidavit said. It also said that the rationale of e-registration for documents due to COVID-19 pandemic is not substantial, as Sub-Registrar's Offices are functioning and no work in the office of Registrar is hindered or stopped in the present circumstances.

A division bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, after taking note of the submissions made by the Delhi government, disposed of the matter and observed that the petition may be treated as representation. The Delhi government, in its affidavit, also said that COVID-19 related restrictions are temporary arrangements with the objective of curbing its spread.

"Normal functioning of all government departments including public dealings are operational subject to certain requisite pre-cautions as mandated for COVID-19 disease in order to curb its spread," the affidavit said. It said that home visit option is also available for old age, medical unfit and disabled person and the same can be accessed through DORIS, an additional facility extended to the vulnerable group of society and in order to curb any false registration of property and to avoid unwanted litigation, certain checks and balances are essential.

"This includes the presentation of parties, photographs of the parties and witnesses, examining them by sub-registrar at the time of execution to ascertain the conduct of the parties and verify the details," the affidavit said. "It is also pertinent to mention that buying and selling of properties are generally once in a lifetime opportunity for many people. So, it is necessary to have certain checks in the public interest," it added.

The petition, filed by one DC Tuteja through advocate Gaurav Bahl, said that the registration of the documents is one of the very basic issues touching upon the lives of the society and due to the present restrictions arising from the pandemic COVID-19. "The entire process of registration of documents has come to a standstill and various rights of the parties have been affected equally being unable to meet their obligations under the agreements or for creating any rights in the favour of their loved ones," the plea had said.

It said that the gathering of a large number of people at these offices is highly risk-oriented and is likely to cause the spread of the virus. The plea had also submitted that the secret documents, such as will, etc can still continue to be registered with personal presence, but added that a mechanism may also be made for ensuring that the registration of the will may also be done virtually.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Thai serial killer cremated after decades as museum display

For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if they didnt behave, Si Ouey would come eat their livers. If the threat of a ghostly visit from the executed child killer, long called a cannibal, proved ineffective, those ...

Common BP drugs don't increase COVID-19 severity: Study

A class of drugs that are commonly used to treat patients with hypertension and heart disease does not increase the risk of developing severe COVID-19 as previously feared, according to a study in mice. Scientists, including those from Nort...

Kumartuli artisans for 50 per cent advance for Durga idols

The return of lockdown in different parts of West Bengal has forced artisans of Kumartuli, the famed hub of clay modellers in the city, to ask for 50 per cent advance payment during booking of idols. The government has clamped lockdown in c...

OCHA receives only 16.4 percent of total fund required to help Somalis from COVID-19

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA has said that it has only received 37 million dollars or 16.4 percent of the total funding required, to implement the Somalia component of the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Resp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020