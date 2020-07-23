Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure

Hu Xijin, editor the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, wrote that shutting the Wuhan consulate would be insufficiently disruptive. Hu said the United States had a large consulate in Hong Kong and it was "too obvious that the consulate is an intelligence centre".

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:58 IST
China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China warned on Thursday it will be forced to respond after the United States ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese Foreign Ministry said had "severely harmed" relations. Washington gave China 72 hours to close the consulate "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information", marking a dramatic escalation of tension between the world's two biggest economies.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described the Houston consulate on Twitter as the "central node of the Communist Party's vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a daily media briefing, described the U.S. allegations as "malicious slander".

"In response to the U.S.'s unreasonable actions, China must make a necessary response and safeguard its legitimate rights," he said, declining to specify any measures. "This is tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the U.S.," he added.

The South China Morning Post reported that China may close the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, while a source told Reuters on Wednesday that China was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan, where the United States withdrew staff at the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, wrote that shutting the Wuhan consulate would be insufficiently disruptive.

Hu said the United States had a large consulate in Hong Kong and it was "too obvious that the consulate is an intelligence center". "Even if China doesn't close it, it could instead cut its staff to one or two hundred. This will make Washington suffer much pain," he wrote.

The other U.S. consulates in China are in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenyang.

ELECTION 'GAMBIT'

U.S.-China ties have deteriorated sharply this year over issues ranging from the coronavirus and telecoms-gear maker Huawei to China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong. Separately, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has alleged in U.S. court filings that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military was now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco.

Other Chinese researchers at U.S. universities have also been arrested for visa fraud, according to U.S. court filings. Wang said China would safeguard its citizens.

"For some time, the U.S. has held ideological bias to continuously surveil, harass and even arbitrarily detain Chinese students and scholars in the U.S.," he said. "We urge the U.S. to stop using any excuse to restrict, harass, or oppress Chinese students and researchers in the U.S."

Chinese state media editorials criticized the U.S. in order to shut the Houston consulate as an attempt to blame Beijing for U.S. failures ahead of the November presidential election. Polls show President Donald Trump trailing his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, ahead of the Nov. 3 election as the worsening coronavirus crisis exacts a deep toll on the U.S. economy.

The official China Daily described the closure of the consulate as "a new gambit in the U.S. administration's bid to paint China as a malevolent actor on the world stage, and thus make it an outlaw to the international community". "The move shows that lagging behind his presidential election opponent in the polls ... the U.S. leader is going all out in his attempts to portray China as an agent of evil," it said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Deol remembers late actor Mehmood Ali on his death anniversary

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Thursday remembered late Bollywood actor and his close friend Mehmood Ali on his death anniversary. The Sholay actor dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with the departed comic actor and remembered ...

Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems, a city-based startup, on Thursday launched Box 360, a chemical-free ultraviolet solution to contain coronavirus spread through the surface. Box360 is a metallic box containing an u...

ED summons Rajasthan businessman Sharma in Yes Bank money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned Rajasthan-based businessman Raman Kant Sharma in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank case, officials said on Thursday. Sharma is already being investigated by the central pr...

India's financial sector headed for consolidation, says Uday Kotak

Asserting that capital is going to be critical amid the COVID-19 crisis, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak on Thursday said Indian financial sector is heading for consolidation because of the asset risk that it carries. Speak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020