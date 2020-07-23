Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants bail to ex-Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Singh in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), saying it does not perceive any grave threat to the interests of the society or the public at large with his release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:01 IST
HC grants bail to ex-Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Singh in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), saying it does not perceive any grave threat to the interests of the society or the public at large with his release. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted the relief to Shivinder on furnishing a personal bond of Rs one crore and two sureties by family members of Rs 25 lakh each.

The judge, who asked the accused to surrender his passport, also directed the investigating officer of the ED to issue a request to the Bureau of Immigration of the Ministry of Home Affairs to forthwith open a Look Out Circular in Shivinder's name to prevent him from leaving the country with trial court’s permission. The high court imposed various other bail conditions on him, including that he shall not tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses, directly or indirectly.

He was arrested in the money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and fraud case by EOW on December 12 and October 10 last year respectively. He will remain in jail as he has not been granted bail in the EOW’s case yet. ED, through advocates Amit Mahajan and Nitesh Rana, had opposed the bail plea saying that in the present case, money was diverted through a complex web of transactions and finding the trail was not easy and if released on bail, he could tamper with the evidence.

The high court, in its 45-page judgement, said people’s trust in the criminal justice system must rest on a surer footing than on pre-trial punishment by keeping accused persons in prison. “Statistics available on the Delhi Prisons website as on December 31, 2019 show that the proportion of undertrials to convicts in Delhi prisons is about 82 percent to 18 per cent. These numbers are telling. Prison is a place for punishment, and no punishment can be legitimate without a trial. There must be a compelling basis, grounds and reasons to detain an undertrial in judicial custody, which this court does not discern in the present case,” it said.

The court observed there is no law that an accused, yet to be tried, is to be kept in custody only on a hunch or a presumption that he will prejudice or impede trial or to send any message to the society. The only message that goes out to the society by keeping an accused in prison before finding him guilty, is that our system works only on impressions and conjectures and can keep an accused in custody even on presumption of guilt,” it said. The court said no one is seeking to prevent or forestall further investigation but for the sake of on-going probe, it cannot warp the entire concept of pre-trial imprisonment and bail.

It is beyond contention that the consequences of pre-trial detention are deleterious and that keeping an undertrial in jail seriously jeopardises the preparation of his legal defence. If kept in custody, the applicant (Shivinder) will not be able to effectively brief and consult with his lawyers, collate evidence in his defence and thereby defend himself effectively,” it said. The court noted that the alleged offending transactions cannot be undone or altered as they are reflected in various records, including FIR and documents of SEBI, RBI and Registrar of Companies.

It said the records related to the transactions are already seized by the ED and as the evidence is documentary in nature, no purpose would be served by keeping in jain Shivinder, who has deep roots in society, with his myriad business interests, vast properties and large family. “He is a business tycoon, too well known to go missing without trace. This, apart from the fact that requisite conditions can be imposed to prevent his unannounced exit from the country. The applicant is therefore not a flight-risk,” the court said.

It directed Shivinder, represented through advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, to cooperate in the investigation, not to leave the country without prior permission of the court concerned, and not to contact or visit or have any transaction with officials or employees of the banks, financial institutions and entities which are concerned with the complaint in this case, whether in India or abroad. ED was also directed to issue a written intimation to such officials or employees to not engage in any manner with Shivinder, it said.

Meanwhile, another bench of the high court on Thursday denied bail to former CEO of REL Kavi Arora and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani in the fraud case registered by the EOW. The ED in January had filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Singh and Godhwani in the money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at RFL.

RFL is a group firm of REL - Religare Enterprises Ltd, which was earlier promoted by Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh. The EOW registered an FIR in March last year after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder, Malvinder, Godhwani, former CEO of REL Kavi Arora and former CFO of RFL Anil Saxena and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies. ED lodged a money laundering case based on this.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

hold-Rembrandt and Picasso entice life back to auctions after lockdown

Works by Rembrandt, Miro and Picasso are being offered to entice life back to the auction world next week when Sothebys holds its first face-to-face sale since the coronavirus in London with a line-up from the Renaissance to the European Av...

Issue of detention of bar leader under consideration, J-K admin tells SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the issue of high court bar leader Mian Abdul Qayooms detention was under consideration and a decision will soon be taken in the matter. A bench of Justices ...

World in isolation, a surge of new users for Twitter

The global pandemic and US protests are forcing a pullback by advertisers on Twitter, but its also led to an unprecedented surge of users. Average daily user growth spiked 34 per cent in the second quarter, the company said Thursday, the la...

Burden on crematoriums, graveyards reduces as no of COVID cases fall in Delhi

After months of being burdened by coronavirus-related deaths, the workers at crematoriums and graveyards in the national capital are finally heaving a sigh of relief as the number of COVID-19 deaths have fallen significantly. Officials of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020