Andhra Pradesh: Congress urges govt to offer equal compensation to people displaced due to Veligonda, Gandikota projects

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy on Thursday urged the state government to pay equal compensation for displaced people of both Veligonda project in the Prakasam district as well as the Gandikota project in the Kadapa district.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Congress urges govt to offer equal compensation to people displaced due to Veligonda, Gandikota projects
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working President N Tulasi Reddy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy on Thursday urged the state government to pay equal compensation for displaced people of both Veligonda project in the Prakasam district as well as the Gandikota project in the Kadapa district. While the state government offered Rs 10 lakh for the displaced people in the Gandikota project, under Government Order (GO) Number 323, it has offered Rs 12.5 lakh to the ones displaced in the Veligonda project, under GO Number 324.

"The Jagan Government has issued two GOs 323 and 324 on June 24, 2020. GO 324 provides Rs 12.5 lakh compensation for displaced in the Veligonda project as a time settlement. Similarly, GO 323 provides compensation of Rs 10 lakh only for displaced in Gandikota project in Kadapa district," he said in his video message. Urging the state government to scrap GO 323, he added, "The 4,252 families in seven villages are losing Rs 2.5 lakh each, because of this discrimination. The GO no 323 must be scrapped and the government must issue another GO with equal compensation for Gandikota displaced families."

"The YSRCP govt is doing unnecessary propaganda on housing for the poor scheme. When Congress was in power, it had built 50 lakh houses. The state government must keep the scheme corruption-free and helpful to the poor," Reddy said further. (ANI)

