Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea to transfer case against Tablighi Jamaat chief to NIA

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to October 9 hearing on a petition seeking transfer of the case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad in connection with the Nizamuddin congregation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:25 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to October 9 hearing on a petition seeking transfer of the case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad in connection with the Nizamuddin congregation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh adjourned the matter to October 9 in view of a similar matter pending before the Supreme Court.

The petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay sought the invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and entrusting to the NIA, investigation in the case pertaining to allegedly organising a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat with delegates from foreign countries in violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed the petition stating that investigation is going on in a fine manner and added that there is no need to transfer the case to another agency.

The petition had also alleged that it has also been found, from media reports, that Maulana Saad and/or organisation has connections with terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda. The case is currently being probed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, which had recently filed several charge-sheets in connection with the Jamaat matter involving hundreds of foreign nationals in a trial court.

The charge sheets have been filed under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Indian Penal Code (IPC). The foreign nationals are being charge-sheeted for violation of visa norms. Earlier, an FIR was registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital, which had reportedly become an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

