Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan political crisis: HC orders status quo on speaker's notice to rebel Cong MLAs

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notice issued by the state assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:37 IST
Rajasthan political crisis: HC orders status quo on speaker's notice to rebel Cong MLAs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notice issued by the state assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot. The assembly speaker issued the notice to the MLAs on July 14 after the ruling Congress complained to him that the legislators had defied a whip to attend two legislature party meetings last week.

"The writ petition has been admitted and the court has ordered for status quo on the notices dated July 14. The matter will be heard in due course now," a counsel for the speaker said. The bench, in its order, said the writ petition is maintainable and is admitted on the ground of three pleas of the petitioners.

"After completion of filing of pleadings of the parties and the intervenors, Counsel for the parties shall be at liberty to file an application for early hearing of the writ petition. Till then, the 'status quo', as exists today viz-a-viz impugned notices dated 14.07.2020, shall be maintained," the order stated. Prior to this, the court allowed an application for impleadment of the Union of India in the list of respondents.

The court also rejected two pleas which sought an order declaring that alleged actions of the petitioners as the members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly do not come within the purview of disqualification envisaged under Para (2) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Rejecting the petitions, the court said they are beyond its jurisdiction.

The Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. The provision disqualifies MLAs if they "voluntarily" give up the membership of the party which they represent in the House.

The Pilot camp, however, argued that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session. The disqualification notice was challenged by the dissident MLAs through the writ petition which was taken up by the bench on Friday last week and arguments were held.

The arguments continued on Monday and concluded on Tuesday. The court had on Tuesday said it would give appropriate order on the writ petition on Friday. Meanwhile, the assembly speaker moved the Supreme Court and filed a special leave petition (SLP) on Wednesday.

Pilot was sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the Congress state unit after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Clean up 'inhumane' migrant fruit-picker camps, UN official tells Spain after fires

A UN official censured Spanish authorities for allowing seasonal strawberry pickers to live in inhumane and potentially deadly conditions after three fires broke out in migrant shanty towns in Andalusia. The fires hit camps around the town ...

Motor racing-U.S. GP cancellation is a big loss, says promoter

The cancellation of the U.S. Grand Prix is a big loss for Texas but Austins Circuit of the Americas will aim to attract more fans next year, promoter Bobby Epstein said on Friday after Formula Ones announcement. The sport scrapped all four ...

US STOCKS-Tech weighs on Wall St as virus cases mount

U.S. stocks were set to fall for the second straight day on Friday as friction between United States and China and fears over rising U.S. COVID-19 cases dampened demand for risky assets. Shares of Intel Corp tumbled 16, weighing the most on...

China tells U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, responding to a U.S. demand for China to close its Houston consulate, as relations between the worlds two largest economies deteriorate. The order to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020