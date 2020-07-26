Nation stands by those affected by floods: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a large part of the country was grappling with floods and asserted that the whole nation stands by those affected by the disaster. Speaking at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said that all governments, NDRF teams, disaster response teams, self-help groups are working in tandem to provide relief and rescue in all possible ways.

"During this rainy season, there is a large part of the country that is grappling with floods. Many areas of states like Bihar and Assam are having to deal with a series of difficulties due to floods. On the one hand, we have corona and on the other, we have this challenge. In such a scenario, all Governments, NDRF teams, disaster response teams, Self-help groups are working in tandem to provide relief and rescue in all possible ways. The whole country stands by those affected by this disaster," he said. The Prime Minister cautioned people against wear-borne and infectious diseases and asked people to pay special attention to cleanliness.

"Last time too, I had said that the risk of diseases arising out of filth increases during this period. Consequently, it leads to overcrowding in hospitals. I urge you to pay special attention to cleanliness around you and keep taking immunity enhancers such as Ayurvedic kadha. During the times of corona pandemic, it is imperative that we protect ourselves against other diseases. We will have to take complete care so that we do not have to frequent hospitals," he said. (ANI)