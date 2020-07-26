Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,605 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

Bihar reported 2,605 COVID-19 cases in the last two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 38,919.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:42 IST
2,605 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar reported 2,605 COVID-19 cases in the last two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 38,919. According to the state health department, 1,311 cases were reported on Friday, and 1,294 cases on Saturday.

The state health department also informed that a total of 12,461 samples were tested on Saturday, and 24,520 patients have been cured/discharged till now. The recovery rate of coronavirus in the state stands at 67.52 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

UK travellers criticise Spanish quarantine; Britain defends move

British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their governments abrupt decision to impose a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies. The measu...

UP Governor inaugurates educational channel 'Swayam Prabha'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel Swayam Prabha online. The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.Patel took part in the Fou...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...

101-yr-old Pakistani prisoner seeks early release from jail over age-related ailments

A 101-year-old murder convict in Pakistan has sought an early release from jail citing several age-related ailments, a media report said on Sunday. Mehndi Khan was 86 when a murder case was registered against him, The Express Tribune report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020