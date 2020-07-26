Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews COVID-19 measures from hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the government's measures to combat the pandemic in the state through video conferencing from the Chirayu Hospital, where he is admitted after testing positive for the infection. The Chief Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said, "For effectively curtailing the COVID-19 spread, it is extremely important to seek the cooperation of public and social service institutions." "Many people do not use masks and also do not follow social distancing guidelines which are very important for combating COVID-19. The police department alone can not ensure this and it is extremely necessary to seek the public's active cooperation in this regard," he added.

Chouhan ordered the officials to make a plan within the next few days in this regard following which further action would be taken. (ANI)