Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana HRC calls for report from hospital after Cong leader alleged patient died of negligence

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), issued a notice to call for a report from the Government Chest Hospital after the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President Ponnam Prabhakar complained about a COVID-19 patient's death due to the negligence of the said hospital.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 23:59 IST
Telangana HRC calls for report from hospital after Cong leader alleged patient died of negligence
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), issued a notice to call for a report from the Government Chest Hospital after the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President Ponnam Prabhakar complained about a COVID-19 patient's death due to the negligence of the said hospital. A COVID-19 patent who died on June 26 recorded a selfie-video for his parents before his demise. The deceased had alleged, in the video, that Government Chest Hospital doctors had removed his oxygen without his consent, due to which he was unable to breathe.

Speaking to ANI, Prabhakar said that the state government is not providing facilities to COVID-19 patients. "Today there is no value to a man's life in Telangana. No proper facilities are being provided. Recently, when there was a power cut at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, they said there is no diesel in the generator for an alternate supply. This kind of irresponsibility is taking place here," said Prabhakar.

He added that he approached the TSHRC in the hopes that it will take serious action against the government so that in the future, patients will be treated properly. The TSHRC, in its notice to the Chest Hospital, has asked the Superintendent of the hospital to submit a report by July 30 regarding the patient's death. TSHRC will further consider the matter on the same day, at 10.30 am, and take "action as it deemed proper". (ANI)

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Coyotes GM Chayka terminates contract

John Chayka has terminated his contract as general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. Per LeBrun, assistant general manager Steve Sullivan has been named interim GM after Chayka reportedly made...

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the countrys opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc.Valery...

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire....

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Lang Holland, the chief of police in tiny Marshall, Arkansas, said he thinks the threat of the coronavirus has been overstated and only wears a face mask if hes inside a business that requires them. He doesnt make his officers wear them eit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020