Claiming that China has occupied Indian land, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hinted that the government is hiding the truth and said allowing Chinese to encroach into Indian land is "anti-national".

27-07-2020
Rahul Gandhi claims China has occupied Indian land, "allowing them to take it is anti-national"
A grab from the video posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that China has occupied Indian land, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hinted that the government is hiding the truth and said allowing Chinese to encroach into Indian land is "anti-national". "The Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people's attention is patriotic," he tweeted while posting a video on the microblogging site.

In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, the Congress leader posted another video on Twitter and said that encroachment of Indian territories by Chinese forces disturb him. The video was titled "Tough questions on China" and Gandhi responded to a question --How do you react to people who say your questions to the PM on China, weaken India?

"Now, it is pretty clear that the Chinese have entered our territory. This disturbs me. It makes my blood boil. How can some other nation just come into our territory? Now, if you as a politician want me to keep quiet and lie to my people when I am absolutely convinced, I have seen the satellite photos, I speak to the ex-army people...If you want me to lie, that the Chinese did not enter our territory, I am not gonna lie. I simply will not do it. I do not mind if my whole career goes to hell, but I am not going to lie," the Congress leader said in the video. The former Congress president said the people who are lying about Chinese entering our country are the people who are not nationalists.

"I think the people who are lying about Chinese entering our country are the people who are not nationalists. I think the people who are lying and who are saying that the Chinese are not in India, they are the people who are not patriotic. So frankly, I do not care, if it cost me politically. I do not care if I have no political career at all after that, but I am going to say the truth as far as Indian territories are concerned," he said. This is the fourth video Gandhi has posted as part of his video series attacking the Centre over its handling of the ongoing tussle with the Dragon. Earlier, he released videos on July 17, July 20 and July 23.

In a significant development, troops of India and China have completed disengagement at Galwan valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs/Gogra area in Eastern Ladakh amid the ongoing talks at the diplomatic and military level, sources said on Saturday. India has made it clear that for the situation to be normalised, the Chinese will have to completely deescalate and move back troops to their permanent locations.

The two countries have held military and diplomatic consultations following a face-off between troops of two sides in Eastern Ladakh and the military build-up by China. (ANI)

