Indonesian Defence Minister inspects Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto inspected the Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block lawns on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 11:56 IST
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto inspected the Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block lawns on Monday. Indonesian Defence Minister was received by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.
Prior to this, Subianto had paid tribute at the National War Memorial. He is on a three-day visit to India from July 26 to 28. Indonesian Defence Minister will hold talks with the Indian leadership to firm up the bilateral defence collaboration. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Delhi receives light rainfall with strong winds
Delhi: Woman, her friend arrested for hatching conspiracy to kill husband
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Nizamuddin rail yard
Delhi govt asks DMs to document their initiatives to deal with COVID-19 situation
Delhi, adjoining states likely to receive rainfall in next 2 hours