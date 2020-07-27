Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of 3 persons in murder case

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the state, opposed the bail applications saying the three persons were present at the spot and had indulged in acts of rioting, arson, stone pelting including setting fire upon the godown of the shop.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:23 IST
Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of 3 persons in murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court Monday dismissed bail pleas of three persons, arrested in a case related to the alleged murder of a person during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. Dilbar Negi (22) died due to burn injuries when the mob set Anil Sweets shop on fire during the riots in Shiv Vihar area. He was present in the godown of the shop at that time. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav rejected the bail applications of Ashraf Ali, Mohd Faisal, Rashid saying their release at this stage may hamper the ongoing investigation in the case.

"The riots at the scene of crime were really horrific; wherein, loss of innocent life as well as damage to the property of general public was enormous; the further investigation in the matter is on and a number of suspects who participated in the riots at the scene of crime have to be arrested and the release of applicant at this stage may hamper the further investigation...," the court said in its order. The court, however, clarified that anything stated in the order should not be construed as expressing any opinion on the final merits of the case, as the matter was at the pre-cognisance stage.

It added that it was conscious of the fact that eyewitnesses in the matter were residents of the same locality and were presumably still frightened. The possibility of the accused threatening them, if released on bail cannot be ruled out, the court said.

It said that though the court has its limitations in making in-depth analysis of the statements of witnesses at the pre-cognisance stage, a joint reading of the statements of four prosecution witnesses made it amply clear that Ali, Faisal and Rashid were present in the unlawful assembly, whose objective can be deciphered from the kind of weapons they were carrying and from the acts of arsoning, looting, vandalism and torching committed by them, which has been captured in the CCTV footage. The court said it was prima facie clear that they were part of unlawful assembly which was responsible for putting on fire the godown in which Negi was present. During the hearing held through video conferencing, advocates Sri Singh and Abdul Gaffar, appearing for the three persons, told the court that there was an inordinate delay of about four days in registration of FIR in the case.

the police had dailed to produice any incriminating material against the accused for commission of offence of murder. Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the state, opposed the bail applications saying the three persons were present at the spot and had indulged in acts of rioting, arson, stone pelting including setting fire upon the godown of the shop. Faisal was clearly visible in the CCTV footage of the scene of crime on February 24, the public prosecutor said.

Twelve persons have been charge sheeted in the case filed on June 4 under various offences of rioting, murder, unlawful assembly, promoting enmity between groups based on religion, caste, language etc. The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

DU exam: Lockdown, long distance from home deterring many students from utilising Common Service Centres

Many Delhi University students have expressed their inability to utilise Common Service Centres for taking online open book examinations, citing the coronavirus-induced lockdown and that these facilities were far away from their homes. Some...

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 takes 5 minutes to charge phones' battery from 0-50 pct

Qualcomm on Monday announced the launch of Quick Charge 5, the worlds fastest commercial charging solution for Android devices that charges devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes, up to four times faster than the pr...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

The national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and its recovery rate jumped to 88 per cent, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people not to be complacent and asked them to ...

We welcome Rafale aircraft, but there are issues in way contract handled: Cong

The Congress on Monday welcomed the Rafale aircraft in the country, saying the party has nothing against the fighter jet, but reiterated there were issues in the way the contract was handledThere is no issue with the Rafale aircraft. The Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020