CSE Centers for main exams conducted by DU, not mock tests: HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Monday that CSE Centers, which have been set up to provide services to students who do not have infrastructure to give Open Book Examinations (OBE) conducted by the Delhi University for final year courses, are only for main exams and not mock tests. Justice Prathiba M Singh was told by the CEO of CSE Academy, which has been engaged by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, that it has entered into an agreement with Delhi University to help the varsity in conducting the OBE but they have not received any data as to the list of students or the location from where the CSE centers are to be made available.

Dinesh Tyagi, CEO of CSE Academy, submitted that for mock tests, no assistance was sought from them by the university. On being asked by the court as to how the CSE centers are expected to run, he said "We were told students will approach".

Professor Vinay Gupta, Dean (Examination) of DU, also told the court that CSE Centers are not available for mock tests and the agreement is only for the main examinations, scheduled to commence from August 10. "How will someone who wants to use the CSE center appear for the mock tests?," the court asked and remarked "Please proceed in the way you wish to." The court was informed by Tyagi that there are 3.64 lakh CSE centers across the country and there is a locator on the DU website by which the students can locate the nearby center.

The high court was hearing a plea challenging Delhi University's decision to hold OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long form exams. Senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the DU, contended that the scope of the petition before this court is the challenge to the online OBE and the larger issue is in the PIL which is pending before the division bench and there "cannot be a roving enquiry".

To this, Justice Singh said she can hear concerns regarding mode of examination. "If DU wants to restrict the scope of the petition to whether OBE should be held or not, we will hear that aspect.

"There is a genuine concern here. DU which works for the students should be happy that the court is supervising," the high court said and listed the matter for hearing on July 31. It clarified that it will now hear parties on whether online open book examination can be permitted and asked the parties to address it on questions of law.

The court had earlier sought to know the preparedness of CSE Centers for both mock tests and main exams. DU is scheduled to hold final year undergraduate online OBE from August 10-31 and the students who will be left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September. It has also decided that the first phase of mock tests will start from July 27 and the second phase will commence from August 1.