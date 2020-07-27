Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSE Centers for main exams conducted by DU, not mock tests: HC told

“How will someone who wants to use the CSE center appear for the mock tests?,” the court asked and remarked “Please proceed in the way you wish to.” The court was informed by Tyagi that there are 3.64 lakh CSE centers across the country and there is a locator on the DU website by which the students can locate the nearby center. The high court was hearing a plea challenging Delhi University’s decision to hold OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long form exams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:31 IST
CSE Centers for main exams conducted by DU, not mock tests: HC told
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court was informed on Monday that CSE Centers, which have been set up to provide services to students who do not have infrastructure to give Open Book Examinations (OBE) conducted by the Delhi University for final year courses, are only for main exams and not mock tests. Justice Prathiba M Singh was told by the CEO of CSE Academy, which has been engaged by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, that it has entered into an agreement with Delhi University to help the varsity in conducting the OBE but they have not received any data as to the list of students or the location from where the CSE centers are to be made available.

Dinesh Tyagi, CEO of CSE Academy, submitted that for mock tests, no assistance was sought from them by the university. On being asked by the court as to how the CSE centers are expected to run, he said "We were told students will approach".

Professor Vinay Gupta, Dean (Examination) of DU, also told the court that CSE Centers are not available for mock tests and the agreement is only for the main examinations, scheduled to commence from August 10. "How will someone who wants to use the CSE center appear for the mock tests?," the court asked and remarked "Please proceed in the way you wish to." The court was informed by Tyagi that there are 3.64 lakh CSE centers across the country and there is a locator on the DU website by which the students can locate the nearby center.

The high court was hearing a plea challenging Delhi University's decision to hold OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long form exams. Senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the DU, contended that the scope of the petition before this court is the challenge to the online OBE and the larger issue is in the PIL which is pending before the division bench and there "cannot be a roving enquiry".

To this, Justice Singh said she can hear concerns regarding mode of examination. "If DU wants to restrict the scope of the petition to whether OBE should be held or not, we will hear that aspect.

"There is a genuine concern here. DU which works for the students should be happy that the court is supervising," the high court said and listed the matter for hearing on July 31. It clarified that it will now hear parties on whether online open book examination can be permitted and asked the parties to address it on questions of law.

The court had earlier sought to know the preparedness of CSE Centers for both mock tests and main exams. DU is scheduled to hold final year undergraduate online OBE from August 10-31 and the students who will be left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September. It has also decided that the first phase of mock tests will start from July 27 and the second phase will commence from August 1.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

DU exam: Lockdown, long distance from home deterring many students from utilising Common Service Centres

Many Delhi University students have expressed their inability to utilise Common Service Centres for taking online open book examinations, citing the coronavirus-induced lockdown and that these facilities were far away from their homes. Some...

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 takes 5 minutes to charge phones' battery from 0-50 pct

Qualcomm on Monday announced the launch of Quick Charge 5, the worlds fastest commercial charging solution for Android devices that charges devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes, up to four times faster than the pr...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

The national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and its recovery rate jumped to 88 per cent, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people not to be complacent and asked them to ...

We welcome Rafale aircraft, but there are issues in way contract handled: Cong

The Congress on Monday welcomed the Rafale aircraft in the country, saying the party has nothing against the fighter jet, but reiterated there were issues in the way the contract was handledThere is no issue with the Rafale aircraft. The Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020