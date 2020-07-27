Punjab CM announces Rs 50-lakh compensation, job for kin of 2 soldiers killed in Arunachal Pradesh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job, each to a family member of Sepoy Satwinder Singh and Sepoy Lakhveer Singh of the 4 Sikh Light Infantry unit. The two soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty on July 22.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the sacrifice of the deceased soldiers and extended his sympathies to their families. The soldiers were part of a patrol in the area near Line of Actual Control with China in Arunachal Pradesh. While crossing a log bridge on a fast-flowing Nala in the high-altitude area, they fell down and were swept away while trying to save each other. Search and rescue operations are in progress to trace the body of Sepoy Satwinder Singh. The body of Sepoy Lakhveer Singh was recovered on Monday.

Sepoy Lakhveer Singh hailed from the Demru Khurd village in Bagha Purana Tehsil of Moga district and is survived by his wife Namdeep Kaur. Sepoy Satwinder Singh, a native of Kutna village in Barnala district, is survived by his parents. (ANI)