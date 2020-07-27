Left Menu
SC seeks compliance report from states over proper treatment of COVID-19 patients

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the states to file a compliance report within two weeks time in connection with its directions in the suo motu cognisance (SMC) case in which it had directed the parties for proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in various hospitals.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the states to file a compliance report within two weeks time in connection with its directions in the suo motu cognisance (SMC) case in which it had directed the parties for proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in various hospitals. A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, and also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah granted two weeks' time to the state governments to file the compliance report.

The bench observed that an affidavit has been filed on behalf of the Union government, which does not give the details of compliance of the directions except that orders have been issued to comply with the directions. After a news channel aired the pathetic way the dead bodies had been dealt with, the top court took SMC in the case and conducted on its own the hearing in the matter.

"Mere direction to comply with the directions is not enough. The steps taken towards compliance of the directions have to be brought on the record," the bench said. The apex court asked the Chief Secretaries of the states to file an appropriate compliance report.

"The state governments/Union Territories have not filed affidavits giving details of compliance of various directions issued by this court on June 19, 2020. We are of the view that the Chief Secretaries of the States have to take steps to ensure that directions issued by this Court in the order dated June 19, 2020, are complied with. We grant two weeks' time to the states/UTs to file an appropriate compliance affidavit," the bench said. The apex court also asked the Union government to file a detailed affidavit within two weeks giving the details of the various compliance of the directions which were issued by the court.

On June 19, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to constitute an expert committee to inspect and supervise all the government hospitals. The court had also in its order, asked the governments to prescribe reasonable fees for COVID-19 treatment and also install CCTV cameras in all COVID dedicated hospitals.

The apex court had earlier issued a slew of directions for better treatment of COVID-19 patients and the handling of dead bodies in a dignified manner. (ANI)

