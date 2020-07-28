COVID-19: Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till Aug 31, gives relaxation for Bakra Eid

The West Bengal Government on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown in containment zones till August 31, which was earlier in place till the end of July. The state will also observe complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. However, the same will not be observed this weekend on account of Mulsim festival Eid al-Adha.

Speaking to media, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We are extending lockdown in containment zones till August 31, that was earlier in place till July 31." "Government services will go on as usual. Private organisations can also run their offices, but while maintaining COVID norms like wearing masks, gloves, sanitising hands among others. We will try to break the COVID chain twice a week by imposing a complete lockdown in containment zones till August 31. However, on August 15, there will be no complete lockdown. Only small ceremonies will be allowed, the Chief Minister said."

"No complete lockdown this Saturday and Sunday because of the Eid al-Adha. Request everyone to celebrate the day by maintaining COVID norms. However, no assembly or gatherings will be allowed outside as we have limitations due to lockdown. From next week, we will introduce complete lockdowns during every weekend," she added. The West Bengal government has formed eight teams under IAS officers to monitor rising COVID cases in several districts of the state. (ANI)