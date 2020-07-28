Left Menu
Audiotape case: Rebel Cong MLA moves HC seeking quashing of SOG FIR against him

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:17 IST
Audiotape case: Rebel Cong MLA moves HC seeking quashing of SOG FIR against him
Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma on Tuesday moved the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of an FIR lodged against him after the surfacing of some audio tapes in one of which he is allegedly heard talking to a Union minister for toppling the Gehlot government through horse-trading

The MLA, who is in Sachin Pilot camp, moved the court alternatively demanding the transfer of the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency from the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan police

The SOG had registered the FIR against Sharma on July 17.

