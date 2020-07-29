Nigerian High Commission in UK announces closure of Air Peace evacuation of nationals

The Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom has announced the closure of Air Peace Evacuation flight from that country scheduled for Aug. 8, as all seats on the aircraft are fully booked, according to a news report by Today.

The High Commission disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The High Commission advised prospective evacuees who are yet to make payment not to do so and necessary arrangements are being made for alternative flights.

"Further to the notice of July 25, 2020, the High Commission wishes to inform that the evacuation flight scheduled for Aug. 8, 2020, is now fully booked and seats are no longer available."

According to the announcement, "In this regard, all prospective evacuees who have not already made payments for the flight are strongly advised not to do so."

"The Mission will endeavor to make necessary arrangements to schedule another flight, details of which will be communicated in due course," the commission said.