Left Menu
Development News Edition

File response to PIL on providing food at shelter homes or face cost of Rs 10k: HC to Centre

The costs were later reversed after the ministry filed an application apologising for what happened and gave all details regarding the number of government residences being illegally occupied, action taken and recoveries made from the illegal occupants. In the instant PIL the high court had asked the ministry to indicate on affidavit how much funds it has given to the Delhi government for providing three meals everyday to the homeless who are residing in the shelters here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:23 IST
File response to PIL on providing food at shelter homes or face cost of Rs 10k: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rapped the Centre for not filing its response to a PIL, which has claimed that shelter homes in the city deny three quality meals a day to its occupants, despite repeated opportunities and warned that cost of Rs 10,000 would be imposed for failure to do so. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan gave one more opportunity to the Ministry of Housing to file its affidavit saying failure to do so would lead to imposition of costs of Rs 10,000 on Secretary, Housing Ministry.

The high court also said that the Secretary of Housing Ministry was earlier this year burdened with a cost of Rs 10,000 for not giving proper details with regard to the number of government accommodations which were being illegally occupied. The costs were later reversed after the ministry filed an application apologising for what happened and gave all details regarding the number of government residences being illegally occupied, action taken and recoveries made from the illegal occupants.

In the instant PIL the high court had asked the ministry to indicate on affidavit how much funds it has given to the Delhi government for providing three meals everyday to the homeless who are residing in the shelters here. On Wednesday, the ministry''s counsel sought more time to file an affidavit which irked the bench.

Even the Delhi government counsel said that she did not have instructions regarding receipt of any funds from the Centre for providing meals to the homeless in the shelters. She, however, told the court that three meals would be provided in the shelters only till July 31.

Earlier, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) which runs the shelters had told the court that it had stopped providing food to the shelter home inmates from July 2 on directions of the Delhi government. The court was hearing a petition, by a woman residing at a shelter home in Sarai Kale Khan here, which has contended that the central government on March 28 issued a notification directing all the states and union territories to provide three meals a day in the shelter homes.

The plea has further claimed that as per the notification, "three hygienically prepared meals a day should be provided to the people residing in shelter homes for which an amount of Rs 100 per homeless per day may be incurred". However, in complete violation of the above mentioned notification, DUSIB was providing only two meals of Rs 20 each for lunch and dinner to the people at the shelter homes, the petition has alleged.

It has also alleged that the "quality of food is poor and below the minimum standard. The meals only consist of plain rice and dal which are of lowest quality available in the market"..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Emerging evidence suggests smoking increases risk of COVID-19 infection: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said emerging evidence suggests that smoking increases risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as worsens the outcome in people infected with the virus. Speaking at the release of an e-book on t...

Delhi records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,33,310; death toll climbs to 3,907: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,33,310 death toll climbs to 3,907 Authorities....

Karnataka Deputy CM visits Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College to review CET exam preparations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday visited the Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College in Malleswaram to review preparations to conduct the CET exams, a statement from the Deputy Chief Ministers Office informed. Acc...

Ahmadi community member shot dead for blasphemy inside courtroom in northwest Pakistan

An elderly man from the minority Ahmadi community, facing trial for blasphemy, was shot dead on Wednesday in front of the judge in a local court situated in a high-security zone in Pakistans Peshawar city, police said. Tahir Ahmad Naseem, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020