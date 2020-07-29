Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat: 84 foreigners stuck in WB not required for custodial interrogation, Police tells HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday was informed by the Delhi Police that 84 foreigners connected to Tablighi Jamaat, who participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event here during the COVID-19 lockdown and are struck in Kolkata, will not be arrested if they cooperate in the investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:41 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: 84 foreigners stuck in WB not required for custodial interrogation, Police tells HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday was informed by the Delhi Police that 84 foreigners connected to Tablighi Jamaat, who participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event here during the COVID-19 lockdown and are struck in Kolkata, will not be arrested if they cooperate in the investigation. The police told the high court that it was ready to send its officials to West Bengal for the purpose of investigation as the foreigners were not able to travel to Delhi due to lockdown in Kolkata.

In view of the submissions made by the police, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said “accordingly, let investigation pursuant to notices be carried-out against the petitioners (foreigners) in Kolkata, in accordance with law.” The high court also directed the Delhi government and police to update it regarding the investigation and proceedings on the next date of hearing, August 24. The high court was hearing four petitions by the 84 foreign nationals seeking quashing of FIR registered on March 31 under various provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and Indian Penal Code by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

While three petitions were heard on Tuesday, the fourth one came up for hearing on Wednesday. In the petitions, filed through advocate Musharraf Ali Khan, they have also sought quashing of the Look-Out Circulars (LoC) opened against them by the Bureau of Immigration.

The foreigners further sought to quash the notices issued to them by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch under the CrPC. The foreign nationals belong to various countries, including the United States of America, Indonesia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, representing the Delhi government and police, submitted that these foreigners have not joined the investigation despite notices having been duly served upon them. Mehra said since the investigation is not complete, no charge sheet has been filed against any of these foreign nationals as yet.

He contended that if the petitioners co-operate in the investigation and furnish requisite information which warrants closure of cases against them, the authorities may not proceed against them at all. Responding to this, Khan submitted that the foreigners were ready and willing to cooperate in the investigation.

However, as they all are presently in Kolkata, which is under lockdown, they will not be able to travel to Delhi, he said. To this, Mehra took instructions from Investigating Officer Satish Kumar and submitted that Delhi Police will send its officers to Kolkata for the purpose of investigation and confirmed that they will not require custodial interrogation of the foreigners and will not arrest them, if they cooperate in the probe.

Delhi Police has filed 53 charge sheets in district courts here in respect of 955 other foreign nationals belonging to 35 countries. 908 foreigners were allowed by the trial court to be deported to their native countries after they admitted their guilt and pleaded for lenient punishments under the provisions of plea bargaining.

They were allowed to walk free on payment of varying fines and pleading guilty for minor offences related to the COVID-19 lockdown violations. 47 foreigners have claimed trial. After being exposed to a large gathering in March amid the COVID-19 or coronavirus lockdown many members of Tablighi Jamaat from Markaz Hazrat Nizamuddin were taken out by the authorities and lodged in different quarantine centres in Delhi. Some of them were sent to the centres a few days later after being detained from various mosques.

In April, COVID-19 cases in Delhi spiked after hundreds of many Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended a large congregation in Nizamuddin, tested positive. The other members were directly taken to quarantine centres to contain the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue dept asks commerce min to review coverage of export incentive scheme MEIS

The Department of Revenue has asked its commerce counterpart to review the coverage of export incentive scheme MEIS, so that the fiscal benefits under this programme can be brought down to Rs 9,000 crore this fiscal as it has not yielded de...

TVS Motor Company Achieves Revenue of Rs. 1434 Cr. in Q1 FY 20-21

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company resumed its operations from second week of May 2020 in a graded manner across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh. This quarter is not a representative quarter due to COV...

Emerging evidence suggests smoking increases risk of COVID-19 infection: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said emerging evidence suggests that smoking increases risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as worsens the outcome in people infected with the virus. Speaking at the release of an e-book on t...

Delhi records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,33,310; death toll climbs to 3,907: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,33,310 death toll climbs to 3,907 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020