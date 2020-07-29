Left Menu
India's COVID-19 fatality rate drops to 2.23 pc, lowest since April 1

Coronavirus Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 2.23 per cent that is lowest since April 1, said the Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday while highlighting that the total number of recovered cases is fast approaching 1 million.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 2.23 per cent that is lowest since April 1, said the Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday while highlighting that the total number of recovered cases is fast approaching 1 million. "The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.23% today and it is lowest since 1st April 2020," read the release by MOHFW.

The ministry said that "not only has the CFR been kept at a low rate, but the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach have in tandem resulted in a consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries/day for the sixth consecutive day." "The total number of recovered cases is fast approaching 1 million. With 35,286 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 9,88,029. The recovery rate has reached another high of 64.51% amongst COVID-19 patients," read the release by MOHFW.

"With such a consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,78,582. Active cases (5,09,447) are under medical supervision," it said. India's COVID-19 tally breached the 15 lakh cases mark on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 while 9,88,030 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 768 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,193. According to MOHFW, with 4,08,855 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has increased to 12,858 and cumulative testing has crossed 1.77 crore.

"The testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened with 1316 labs in the country; 906 labs in the government sector and 410 private labs. It include 675 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs (411 government + 264 private), 537 TrueNat based testing labs (465 government + 72 private) and 104 CBNAAT based testing labs (30 government + 74 private). (ANI)

