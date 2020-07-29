Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actress Rhea moves SC, seeks transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai in Sushant S Rajput death ase

The move of Rhea to rush to the top court assumes significance in view of the fact that a four-member probe team of Bihar police is already in Mumbai and may seek to interrogate the actress as the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput’s father, K K Singh, contained allegations of severe criminal offences such as abetment of suicide and criminal breach of trust under the IPC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:13 IST
Actress Rhea moves SC, seeks transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai in Sushant S Rajput death ase
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Sushant Singh Rajput's father that she abetted "suicide" of his actor son. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The move of Rhea to rush to the top court assumes significance in view of the fact that a four-member probe team of Bihar police is already in Mumbai and may seek to interrogate the actress as the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father, KK Singh, contained allegations of severe criminal offenses such as abetment of suicide and criminal breach of trust under the IPC. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai where the probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought a stay on the probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till the disposal of her plea in the top court, Maneshinde said. The move came, four days after Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. The case, in which Mumbai police have been busy quizzing Bollywood's big producers and directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, and others to know the reasons behind the untimely demise of the 34-year-old actor, suddenly took a new turn with Rajput's father lodging the FIR against his rumored actor girlfriend Rhea and six other. Rhea Chakraborty had also recorded her statement with the Mumbai police

Singh, on July 25, lodged the FIR under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. Rajput's suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favoritism in the Hindi film industry. Several top production houses had allegedly boycotted the Patna-born actor, causing him distress and compelling him to end his life.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GSK profit misses as vaccine sales disappoint, stockpiling eases

Britains GSK on Wednesday missed second-quarter profit estimates following reduced sales of its existing vaccines and as patients used up treatments stockpiled during coronavirus lockdowns that have eased. The worlds largest vaccine maker a...

Dylan McDermott credits his Emmy nod to Ryan Murphy for 'reinventing' him as actor

Actor Dylan McDermott who got nominated for the 72nd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, has given all the credits to Hollywood show creator Ryan Murphy, saying Murphy reinvented him as an actor. The Television Academy unveiled the list of nominees yes...

Belarus detains Russian mercenaries before election - state media

Belarus has detained dozens of Russian mercenaries after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election, Belarusian state media reported on Wednesday. The state-c...

Soccer-Sevilla player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Europa League tie

A player in Sevillas first team squad has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Europa League last-16 tie against AS Roma, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday. The Spanish club said they conducted tests on Sunday on players, coach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020