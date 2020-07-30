Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer argues against weed-killer verdict, after its investigator finds U.S. farmer still in business

Bayer this month sent a private investigator to confirm that Bader's retail store was selling peaches and his trees were growing fruit, after seeing an advertisement for his peaches, according to the filing. Bayer is battling a slew of lawsuits stemming from its $63 billion takeover of seed and chemical company Monsanto in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 05:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 05:09 IST
Bayer argues against weed-killer verdict, after its investigator finds U.S. farmer still in business

Bayer AG contended in court papers that a jury verdict in favor of a Missouri peach farmer was based on a false premise because a private investigator it hired found the farmer was still in business. A jury in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in February awarded Bill Bader, Missouri's largest peach farmer, $15 million in actual and $250 million in punitive damages. Bader sued Bayer and its rival BASF SE, saying his 1,000-acre orchard was irreparably harmed when herbicides made by the companies drifted onto his trees from nearby farms.

Bayer and BASF are appealing the verdict. The court filing, dated Tuesday, said the dicamba-based herbicides did not ruin the farm. Bayer this month sent a private investigator to confirm that Bader's retail store was selling peaches and his trees were growing fruit, after seeing an advertisement for his peaches, according to the filing.

Bayer is battling a slew of lawsuits stemming from its $63 billion takeover of seed and chemical company Monsanto in 2018. "The new evidence provided to the court clearly demonstrates that Bader Farm's $15 million compensatory damages award was based on the false premise that the farm would be completely out of the peach business by 2019," Bayer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lawyers for Bader said in court documents that Bayer's filing should not be considered. Attorney Billy Randles, whose firm represented Bader, told Reuters: "We find it ridiculous that Monsanto persists in raising in the media matters that they either lost in front of the jury or did not raise before the jury."

"Bader Farms sells some peaches, even though it has been devastated by dicamba." Bayer said last month it will pay up to $400 million to resolve lawsuits, not including Bader's, that were brought by landowners who say their crops were damaged by neighbors using Monsanto's dicamba-based weed-killer. The product is alleged to waft away from the target field.

Bayer has also agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that Monsanto's Roundup weed-killer caused cancer.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-China needs "explosive" buying to meet U.S. farm import target

With nearly seven months gone, an ambitious 36.5 billion target for Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods this year may not be quite out of reach, but its looking like a big, big stretch.By end-May, imports were running behind 2017 levels - ra...

States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day

California, Florida and Texas reported record increases in COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, as total deaths surpassed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally. California had 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours and Flori...

Marquez helps Rockies complete 2-game sweep of A's

German Marquez struck out eight in six solid innings, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland As 5-1 on Wednesday. The Rockies swept the two-game series and earned their fourth...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg undergoes bile duct procedure in New York hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably after undergoing a non-surgical medical procedure on a bile duct stent on Wednesday at a New York City hospital, the court said.Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020