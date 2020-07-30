Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo insists 'tide is turning' on China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the "tide is turning" in U.S. dealings with China, saying there is international support for American policies even as he said he was dismayed at the number of countries supporting Beijing's new security law for Hong Kong.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:31 IST
Pompeo insists 'tide is turning' on China
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the "tide is turning" in U.S. dealings with China, saying there is international support for American policies even as he said he was dismayed at the number of countries supporting Beijing's new security law for Hong Kong. Reflecting rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, Pompeo took a tough line on China in testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"We see the Chinese Communist Party for what it is: the central threat of our times," Pompeo said. He said other countries are supporting U.S. initiatives like the push not to use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd equipment in 5G networks and stepped-up maritime maneuvers in the South China Sea.

"Our vigorous diplomacy has helped lead an international awakening to the threat of the CCP. Senators, the tide is turning," Pompeo said. Washington and Beijing each recently closed one of the other's consulates and Pompeo recently announced an end to Hong Kong's special trading status.

However, Pompeo also noted the difficulty of forming an international alliance, given China's economic strength. He said he was "surprised and dismayed" at the number of countries that backed Beijing's crackdown on the autonomy of Hong Kong. Pompeo declined to directly address reports that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. "The proper people have been aware of every threat to our soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan," he said, in response to a question from Senator Bob Menendez, the top committee Democrat.

He defended the administration's decision to remove thousands of troops from Germany. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said he had spoken to senior German officials who considered the withdrawal "an insult to Germany." Pompeo was testifying publicly at a Foreign Relations Committee hearing for the first time since April 2019, discussing the State Department's budget.

President Donald Trump's administration has tried to slash spending on diplomacy since it took office, something rejected by Congress every year. Committee Democrats released a report this week harshly criticizing Pompeo's tenure at State, saying he had harmed diplomacy by leaving jobs open for months, treating career diplomats poorly and promoting a culture of retaliation.

Lawmakers asked Pompeo about Trump's abrupt firing in May of Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general, as he investigated arms sales to Saudi Arabia and allegations that Pompeo improperly ordered a taxpayer-funded subordinate to handle personal errands. Pompeo denied wrongdoing, repeating earlier assertions that Linick had improperly leaked information.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says threats to US in Afghanistan raised with Russia

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he and his team have warned Russian officials about all threats that Russia poses to Americans and U.S. interests in various parts of the world. Pompeo would not say whether he had specifica...

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities saidShe was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for routine tests and investigations, the hospital said in ...

Chirag Paswan fires fresh salvo at Nitish Kumar

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, blaming the outbursts of a councilor against himself and father Ram Vilas Paswan on the state governments alleged failure to e...

Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a track toward the US mainland, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020