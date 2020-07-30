Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripra HC orders TI parade of COVID care centre inmates who attacked doctor

Tripura High Court on Thursday ordered the state police to conduct test identification parade to identify persons who had attacked West Tripura district surveillance officer Sangita Chakraborty and her medical team when she went to the COVID care centre here for admission of patients afflicted with the disease with their new born babies.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:20 IST
Tripra HC orders TI parade of COVID care centre inmates who attacked doctor

Tripura High Court on Thursday ordered the state police to conduct test identification parade to identify persons who had attacked West Tripura district surveillance officer Sangita Chakraborty and her medical team when she went to the COVID care centre here for admission of patients afflicted with the disease with their new born babies. Judge Arindam Lodh also ordered for recording Chakraborty's statement in a magistrate's court.

Justice Lodh was hearing the anticipatory bail petition by the additional government advocate Karnajit De, who was under treatment at the corona care centre when the incident took place. He said there was no "reasonable apprehension" that the petitioner would be arrested and ordered the TI parade.

In my opinion this kind of act and commission are not only detrimental to the sentiment, safety and security of the doctors and her staff, the frontline warriors of the nation, but also detrimental to the interest of the entire society, the judge said in his order and added that the petition would be taken up again on August 5. Chakraborty, a medico, had gone to the COVID care centre at Shaheed Bhagat Singh hostel on Friday last week to admit five women with their newborn babies after they were shifted from Tripura Medical College. They were confronted by a group of patients there who said they will not allow any new admission as the facility had allegedly reached its full occupancy.

When doctors at the centre tried to intervene and convince the angry patients, they allegedly abused and spat at Chakraborty and also threatened to infect her with coronavirus. An FIR was filed by Dibyendu Bikash, on behalf of the department of health services.

Officials had said that the covid care centre has a capacity of 300 beds and 270 patients were admitted to it when Chakraborty had gone to the facility to admit five people. West Tripura district superintendent of police Manik Das had said that some of those who had abused the officer were identified from the CCTV footage.

The All Tripura Government Doctors Association has demanded exemplary punishment for the patients who abused and spat on Chakraborty when she was on duty..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain agrees investment plan with Airbus in exchange for fewer job losses

Spains government and Airbus said on Thursday they had agreed measures aimed at propping up the aerospace sector and minimising job losses after a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.Both ...

U.S. sells record amount of corn to China as tensions rise

Chinese buyers booked their single biggest-ever purchase of U.S. corn, extending their flurry of large U.S. purchases even as tensions between Washington and Beijing rise. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday that private export...

India, Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect: MEA

India and Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect in building further on their close relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. The assertion came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momens rep...

Leader of anti-independence Scottish Conservatives resigns

The leader of the Scottish wing of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party resigned on Thursday, saying he was not the right man to make the case against Scotlands pro-independence movement at upcoming elections. Jackson Carlaw, 61...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020