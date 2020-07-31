Raj Cong chief whip moves SC against HC order on MLA’s disqualification process

Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday moved the Supreme Court against High Court order of July 24 asking the assembly speaker to defer disqualification proceeding against sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs. The chief whip has moved the top court two days after the assembly speaker CP Joshi filed the appeal against the July 24 Rajasthan High Court order. The plea filed through advocate Varun Chopra said that the High Court order is "ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal and in the teeth of the law laid down by this court in 1992 verdict in the case of Kihoto Hollohon". The 1992 judgment had held that the speaker has the authority to decide the disqualification proceedings and judicial intervention in the process is "not permissible".