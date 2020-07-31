Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pleas for lawyers in essential services: HC asks govt to reply

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to take a decision on the representation made by city-based lawyers seeking that legal services be recognised as essential services and that they be permitted to use local trains to commute to courts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:57 IST
Pleas for lawyers in essential services: HC asks govt to reply
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to take a decision on the representation made by city-based lawyers seeking that legal services be recognised as essential services and that they be permitted to use local trains to commute to courts. A bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta said the state government must inform the court of its decision by August 6.

The bench was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations and intervention applications filed by several lawyers from the city. The petitioners' lawyers Shyam Dewani and Uday Warunjikar informed the court that in the absence of permission to use local trains, lawyers, especially those living in the suburbs, found it difficult to reach the courts.

While the High Court had been conducting virtual hearings, several lower courts still required physical presence, sometimes owing to infrastructure issues or lack of adequate internet connectivity etc, the lawyers argued. The bench accepted the submission and noted that the Bombay High Court too had recently permitted physical filing of cases.

The court noted that a similar petition had been filed by another bench of the High Court earlier this month. On July 10, the bench led by Justice S S Shinde had held that categorising a particular set of professionals as essential service providers was the state government's prerogative.

It had then directed the lawyers before it to make a representation before the state and it had asked the latter to take a decision on the same. On Friday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the court that the state government was yet to take a decision on the same.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who represented the Union government, told the court that currently the Western Railways was operating 150 of its 1,365 trains, while the Central railways was operating 353 of its 1,774 trains, with limited stops. "Even with the limited number of trains, we are finding it difficult to maintain social distancing," he said.

However, if the state wishes to augment train services, the understanding between the two governments is that the state can make an assessment of its needs and place a request before the Centre, he added. At this, the court said the state should have decided on the lawyers' representation.

"The state government must apply its mind and take an informed decision on the representation made by the lawyers and their staff," the bench said. "It is known that access to justice is the citizens' Fundamental Right and advocates are an integral part of the entire justice delivery system. We hope the parties will be given a fair hearing and a decision will be placed before the court," the bench said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Yamunotri soil, Yamuna water sent to Ayodhya

Priests dispatched on Friday the soil of the Yamunotri Dham, water of the Yamuna river and the Brahma Kamal flower that grows in the Himalayan region for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The priests handed ...

Biz with turnover above Rs 500 cr to generate e-invoice for B2B transactions

Businesses with turnover of Rs 500 crore and above will generate all B2B invoices on a centralised government portal starting October 1. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC has notified the revised format for e-invoice unde...

Dilution of big institutions will not be good: Sisodia on NEP 2020

The National Education Policy NEP envisages all colleges and universities to be multidisciplinary, but the dilution of big institutions will not be good for the country, said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. It envisages a...

Soccer-Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelseas influential duo NGolo Kante and Willian have recovered from injuries and are back in contention for Saturdays FA Cup final against Arsenal, manager Frank Lampard said as he looks to win his first trophy as a manager. Kante has miss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020