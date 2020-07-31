2,496 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

A total of 2,496 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal on Friday taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 70,188.

State Health Department said 2,496 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The state has 20,233 active cases, 48,374 persons have been discharged and 1,581 have died due to the illness.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,45,318 active cases in the country.