Maha govt files caveat in SC in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Maharashtra government on Friday filed a caveat before the Supreme Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

ANI | New Delhi/Patna/Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government on Friday filed a caveat before the Supreme Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Earlier, Bihar government and Rajput's family have filed caveats in the top court seeking to challenge actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition that sought transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai in the actor's death case.

"After Bihar government and Rajput's family filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, Maharashtra government has filed a caveat before the SC today to ensure that no order is passed in Rhea Chakraborty's petition case without hearing its (Maharashtra) side," said Sachin Patil, standing counsel for Maharashtra Government. A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear Chakraborty's petition, seeking transfer of investigation in the case from Patna to Mumbai, on August 5.

A caveat is a legal process, in which the party which had filed it before the concerned court, shall have to be heard definitely before the concerned court passes any order in future. Meanwhile, BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the actor's death case.

He stated that the Maharashtra government and the state police have kept Rajput's family and his followers in the dark. He alleged that Maharashtra Police is doing just formality in the case as it has not registered an FIR in the case.

"Without CBI inquiry it is not possible to know reasons behind his death," he stated. Bihar Police has sought the assistance of Mumbai police to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Mumbai police Crime Branch officials told ANI. However, the Police are still considering their request.

Bihar Police team reached after an FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case. Vikas Singh, the advocate of Rajput's father said Chakraborty sought CBI inquiry just to sought people's sympathy.

"While the case was going on under Mumbai Police, Riya tweeted that the case should be referred to the CBI. Now that an FIR has been filed in Patna and she has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, then why does she want to send it to the Mumbai Police," Vikas Singh told ANI. "Therefore, it is clear that seeking a CBI inquiry was a way of seeking people's sympathy. It was never her wish that the matter should go to the CBI," he said.

In a video statement released by her lawyers today, Chakraborty said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice. "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," she said in the video statement. (ANI)

