UAE official tells Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya
The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs said on Saturday that Turkey should stop interfering in Arab affairs, criticising comments on Libya made by Turkey's defence minister. Turkey has stepped up support for the Tripoli government.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:45 IST
The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs said on Saturday that Turkey should stop interfering in Arab affairs, criticising comments on Libya made by Turkey's defence minister. Turkish media had reported the Turkish minister making remarks critical of the UAE's actions over Libya.
The UAE, alongside Egypt and Russia, backs eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar, whose fighters have been battling the forces of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. Turkey has stepped up support for the Tripoli government. "Relations are not managed by threats and there is no place for colonialist delusions in this day and age," Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.
