Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEP 2020 framed keeping in mind aspirations of 21st Century youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the National Education Policy 2020 has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st Century of our country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:47 IST
NEP 2020 framed keeping in mind aspirations of 21st Century youth: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2020 on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the National Education Policy 2020 has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st Century of our country. While addressing students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2020, Prime Minister said, "National Education Policy 2020 announced recently has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st Century of our country. India's National Education Policy is about the spirit, which reflects that we are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life, from simply memorising to critical thinking."

Prime Minister Modi said the policy emphasises on the interdisciplinary study. "This concept has been gaining popularity. And, rightly so. One size does not fit all. One subject does not define who you are. This will ensure the focus is on what the student wants to learn, rather than what the student is expected to do by society. Inter-disciplinary studies give you control. In the process, it also makes you flexible," he said.

Prime Minister said the policy will ensure that the languages of India will progress. "The languages of India will progress and develop further due to the changes brought in the education policy. This will not only increase India's knowledge but will also increase its unity," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said the NEP will boost access to education starting from primary education. "In higher education, the aim is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2035," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said efforts are being made to change old education system approach through the new education policy and the earlier shortcomings are being removed. "There is now a systemic reform in India's education system, an attempt to change both the intent and content of education," he said.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Shipyard tragedy: Vizag witnesses second major industrial mishap in 3 months

Visakhapatnam, Aug 1 PTI The accident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Saturday in which 11 people were killed after a crane collapsed is the second major industrial mishap here after the gas leak at LG Polymers that witnessed two doze...

AAP to join morcha led by ex-UP minister Rajbhar, claims SBSP

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Saturday claimed that AAP has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by it. SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said he had met Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Partys national spokesperson Sanja...

PM Modi condoles death of Amar Singh, says he was an energetic public figure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh and said he was an energetic public figure. Amar Singhji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he wit...

Soccer-Oldham appoint Australian Kewell as head coach

Oldham Athletic have named ex-Leeds United and Liverpool forward Harry Kewell as head coach on a one-year deal with an option to extend, the League Two fourth-tier club said on Saturday. The 41-year-old former Australia forward replaces Din...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020