Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital

"Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on July 30, 2020 evening at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable," as per the health bulletin of the hospital. On Friday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that she was admitted to the hospital for 'routine tests and investigations'. (ANI)