Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on Thursday evening at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, was discharged at 1 pm on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:19 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on Thursday evening at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, was discharged at 1 pm on Sunday. Her condition is stable, according to Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
"Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on July 30, 2020 evening at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable," as per the health bulletin of the hospital. On Friday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that she was admitted to the hospital for 'routine tests and investigations'. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
- Congress
- DS Rana
ALSO READ
Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi
Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi's health showing satisfactory improvement: Hospital
In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs chorus for Rahul as party chief again
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests