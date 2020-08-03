Left Menu
India's COVID-19 count rises to 18,03,696, sample testing crossed 2 crore mark

With 52,972 positive cases reported in India on Monday, the COVID-19 count in the country breached the 18 lakh-mark, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country also crossed the two crore-mark for the COVID-19 samples tested till August 2.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With 52,972 positive cases reported in India on Monday, the COVID-19 count in the country breached the 18 lakh-mark, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country also crossed the two crore-mark for the COVID-19 samples tested till August 2. The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 2 is 2,02,02,858 including 3,81,027 tests that were conducted yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths. As many as 771 fatalities were reported in the country today.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,47,018 active cases and 15,842 deaths. A total of 4,50,196 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Sunday. 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,63,222 including 2,02,283 discharges and 4,241 deaths. 58,211 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

The total cases here rise to 1,38,482 including 1,24,254 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4021 deaths. A total of 3,904 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 6,229 rapid antigen tests conducted today. 10,73,802 tests done so far, Delhi government said.

Manipur reported 84 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,920 out of which 1,147 cases are active. Seven people have died in the state so far. According to the state government, the recovery rate stood at 60.47 per cent. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 4,473 new COVID-19 cases and 50 death in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 40,191 and death toll to 1,778. A total of 55,393 have been discharged in the state so far, the state health department said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases reached 1,081 in Himachal Pradesh. Telangana Health Department said 983 COVID-19 cases, 1,019 recovered and 11 deaths were reported in the state yesterday, as of 8 pm. The total number of cases in the state at 67,660, including 48,609 recovered 18,500 active cases and 551 deaths.

Puducherry's COVID-19 case tally reaches 3,982 with 178 fresh positive cases detected today till 10 am. According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 21,108 active cases, 52,730 discharged and 1,678 deaths so far. The statewide complete lockdown shall now be observed on August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 31.

Karnataka has reported 4,752 new cases and 98 deaths. Total cases rose to 1,39,571, out of which 74,469 are active patients. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reports 7,822 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 1,66,586.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. "The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. This will hasten the development of the COVID-19 vaccine," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

While, an innovative technology called the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) has ensured essential immunisation services. "The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) is an innovative technological solution aimed at strengthening immunisation supply chain systems across the country. This robust system has been used with the requisite customisation during the COVID-19 pandemic for ensuring the continuation of the essential immunisation services and protecting our children and pregnant mothers against vaccine-preventable diseases," said the health ministry in a statement.

