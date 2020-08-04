Israel says it strikes Syria targets in response to border incident

Israel says it strikes Syria targets in response to border incidentReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-08-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 02:00 IST
Israeli aircraft attacked military targets in Syria on Monday, an Israeli military statement said, describing the strikes as a response to an attempt by an enemy squad to place a bomb on the border fence.
Among targets of the air strikes were Syrian observation posts, intelligence collection systems, anti-aircraft batteries, and command-and-control bases, the Israeli statement said.